Rail trail owners announce plans to begin construction on Sicamous section this year

Photo: Gabe Nava, Splatsin Development Corporation's Yucwmenl'cwu (Caretakers of the Land)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has released a joint statement with the owners of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail saying they plan to begin construction on the Sicamous section of the rail trail this year.

The 50-kilometre trail, which is intended for pedestrian and cyclist use, is planned to run along shorelines, through rural farmland and forest from Sicamous to Armstrong. The section of the trail that’s planned within the District of Sicamous stretches from kilometre zero to kilometre 1.5.

District of Sicamous council passed a zoning amendment bylaw at a public hearing April 10 to rezone the rail trail properties allowing for construction to begin. Council had initially voted down the zoning change, but reconsidered its decision.

Gabe Nava, Project Construction Manager for Splatsin Development Corporation’s Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) said they will be trying to get the section from kilometre 0.5 to 1.5 completed during the 2024 construction season.

“We are already going over our construction plans to see how we can get this done. If we can do it this year, we will do it this year,” Nava said.

Construction on the trail south of Sicamous, starting at the 1.5 kilometre mark and moving towards kilometre 4.5, began while the ownership group waited to see if the zoning amendment bylaw would pass.

“The quick timing on the District of Sicamous rezoning decision, relatively early in the construction season, increases the chance of this section being added to the 2024 construction schedule,” the statement said.

The first section of the rail trail is linked to the replacement of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge, so construction on that section is being delayed until the province moves forward on the bridge replacement project.

Currently the province is inviting potential builders to pre-qualify to participate in the project and further tendering of the project is expected to take place this year.