CSRD directors hear some changes already underway after receiving report on last year's wildfire response

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff and directors were eager to take action after receiving a report on community feedback received in response to last year's devastating Bush Creek East Wildfire.

The CSRD hired Monogram Consulting to conduct a series of meetings in order to gather feedback on the regional district's emergency response during the wildfire, which tore through parts of the Shuswap last August.

Responses were gathered from residents impacted by the wildfire during several events held earlier this spring. The finished report was presented to the CSRD board of directors at its April 18 meeting. It included a wide range of recommendations to implement before the next fire season.

Jay Simpson, director of Electoral Area F, said he was eager to act on the report’s recommendations.

“I'm certainly looking forward to learning how staff would like to address some of the issues that did come up here,” Simpson said. “I'm sure there's many ways that we can work together with communities to make this type of situation better in the future.”

He said he was surprised there weren't similar reports issued after past wildfires.

“One of the things that really surprised me throughout this is that there isn't more understandings from previous wildfires as to how things may and should work, and hopefully the learnings that come out of this will certainly influence how we interact with communities and how we how we work together in future incidents," Simpson said.

Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services, told the board his team is already working on implementing recommendations from the report.

“We met as a team after the report came out and we saw that I would roughly say about 70 per cent of the recommendations in this report either have been implemented, or are fairly easy to implement for our team,” Sutherland said.

“We built a project management team around the recommendations in the report to come up with an implementation plan, and to start that implementation process. So I'm really looking forward to driving these initiatives forward and putting some of the recommendations into place."

Sutherland said his team has a full day of meetings scheduled with the BC Wildfire Service next week in order to discuss some of the recommendations and lessons learned.

John MacLean, chief executive officer, said the emergency operations team met last week for a review.

“The consultants will be preparing a report, and we'll be bringing it forward to both the Shuswap emergency program committee as well as this board as to the learnings that we discussed as a team on Tuesday,” MacLean said.

“We're going to discuss and build on that to also include some opportunities to debrief on behalf of the policy group and to get your input into the role of the policy group in emergency management as well.

“So this is the first part of a report of a general overview of our response to the emergency and our learnings and how we're going to move forward in the future, so that there's much more work to be done."

Karen Cathcart, director of Electoral Area A, said she hopes the results of this report help spur greater emergency planning efforts across the regional district.

“I have mentioned recently to our CAO that the recommendations and learnings that are in this presentation are very top of mind in every one of our communities as we enter into another fire season here,” Cathcart said.

“I'm hoping that we will be able to deliver in our communities…some of what you've done here and understanding the roles and responsibilities of both local government and our citizens, because we all play a role in emergency planning and we need to be able to deliver what those rules are.”

She said this is "top of mind" in Area A and in Golden.

“We understand we have great learnings from what happened last year, and we will be implementing them,” she said.

The board voted unanimously to receive the report for information at the meeting on April 18. No further motions or action items were brought forward at that time, as the meeting was on a strict schedule.