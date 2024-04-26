Singer songwriter Luke Wallace to perform at Canooligans for Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society will be bringing singer songwriter Luke Wallace to perform live at Canooligans’ on Thursday, May 2.

Wallace is a Vancouver-based songwriter, speaker, choral arranger and environmental activist.

Last year, Wallace performed at the inaugural United Nations Water Conference, and he spends time speaking in schools about hope in the face of climate change.

Wallace has also performed at several tours and festivals, including the Vancouver Folk Festival, Vancouver Island Music Festival, Salmon Arm Roots and Blues and more.

Luke Wallace’s performance at Canooligans’ is organized in collaboration with School District No. 83. Tickets for the show are $10 at the door and the show starts at 8 p.m.