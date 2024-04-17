Chase and Salmon Arm Rotary Club collecting food items for local agencies

Photo: Salmon Arm Rotary Club

The Chase and Salmon Arm Rotary Food Drive is on now, with collection taking place on Saturday.

Rotary volunteers have gone door to door this week, leaving paper bags at the front door of residents' homes in Salmon Arm. Chase residents will receive a yellow plastic bag on their doorsteps this week.

The bags are intended to be filled with food donations to be sent to local agencies.

Morgan Turland from the Salmon Arm Rotary joined Mayor Alan Harrison to explain the food drive process in a video posted to the City of Salmon Arm’s Facebook page.

“If you put in non perishable, non expired and unopened food and set it on your doorstep where we can find it for 9 a.m. on Saturday, then we will be coming around to collect it,” Turland said.

She explained where the food collected in this year’s drive will be going.

“The food is going to be divided evenly, and it's going to get sent to the SAFE (Shuswap Area Family Emergency) Society, Salvation Army, as well as Second Harvest.”

Donations received in Chase will go to the Chase Hamper Society.

If residents are unable to set out donations in time for Saturday morning, there are also collection points available at local grocery stores.

“If you're at No Frills, Askew’s, Save On Foods, or Demille’s Farm Market, you’ll see a grocery cart with our sign on it,” Turland said. “Just put your non-perishable food items in there, and then we'll collect them and get them to the people who need it.”

The Rotary Club also reminds residents to not include any opened packages or expired food.

If residents prefer to make a donation by cheque, they can be made out to either the SAFE Society or Salmon Arm Rotary. In Chase, residents should make any cheque donations payable to the Chase Hamper Society

For more information, visit the Salmon Arm Rotary Club’s website.