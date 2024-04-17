Salmon Arm business owner and son pitching toxin-free eye black on Dragons' Den

Photo: Missy MacKintosh

Missy MacKintosh of Salmon Arm’s MisMacK Clean Cosmetics is hoping a new line of toxin-free eye black she created with her 13-year-old son will wow the judges on CBC’s Dragons' Den.

MacKintosh is the owner of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics, a Canadian made, toxin-free makeup line created using natural ingredients. The business has retail locations in Salmon Arm, Victoria and Kelowna.

The pair will be pitching their new Game Play eye black, a product which can be used by athletes in sports like baseball and football, to the Dragons' Den panel.

MacKintosh said the project was inspired by her son’s passion for sports and her own knowledge of the cosmetics industry.

“With my awareness of how self-regulated the industry is, I would not let my son use any eye black because it was full of toxins. In fact, my husband actually bought one and then he threw it out once I told him what was actually in it,” MacKintosh said. “I would never let him wear it, when he's very much a high performing baseball player, and it's a huge trend."

She said her son, Evan MacKintosh, approached her to ask if they can make an eye black free of toxins — and the teenager has been a big part of the project ever since.

“It was more of a passion project with my son who's 13,” MacKintosh said. “He helped design the logo, the name of it, all of it, the campaign. And now it's morphed into something bigger than we ever anticipated — and we're going on Dragons' Den next month.”

MacKintosh said she’s attempted to get on Dragons' Den with her clean cosmetics line in the past, but has been unsuccessful.

“I've auditioned with them for MisMacK two times before, and have got ghosted both times, and I wasn't actually going to apply again at all,” she said.

“An inkling told me that we should take this to Dragons' Den because one, it would be one of the most amazing experiences for Evan, and two it would be a great platform to educate that we are putting toxins on our kids.”

They took part in Dragons' Den auditions in Kelowna in March, and have since been invited to fly to Toronto to go on the show.

The pair will be pitching their new Game Play eye black on Dragons' Den in May. MacKintosh said they also plan to attend a Toronto Blue Jay’s home game while they’re in town and hand out product samples to baseball fans.

A closer look at the ingredients

MacKintosh said most eye blacks available on the market contain harmful chemicals.

“A lot of them are using parabens and phthalates which actually are known carcinogenic and are banned in Europe,” MacKintosh said. “The other ones use mineral oil which can also be a hormone disruptor, and it's scary, it's very scary.”

Phthalates are a family of chemicals used to strengthen plastic and are also used as solvents in household products. According to a Government of Canada website, most phthalates are considered safe for human use.

The website said the federal government is reviewing the safety of parabens, and is considering adding some kinds of parabens to the list of toxic substances.

“There isn't one [eye black product] that's actually made in Canada, they're made in the States,” she said. “And to give you an example, the States only have 11 ingredients that are banned by the FDA, Canada has about 400 and the European Union has over 1,600 ingredients that are banned.”

Game Play launch party ahead

MisMacK will be celebrating the launch of Game Play eye black with a party at Gym of Rock on Wednesday, April 17.

Guests can come out and enjoy a free climbing session at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Anyone who wants to enjoy free climbing must register ahead of time as there is limited space available. Game Play eye black will be available for purchase, and pre-orders will be available for pick up.