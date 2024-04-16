Salmon Arm RCMP announce charge against suspect in December hit and run

Photo: Glacier Media

Police say charges have been laid in a December hit and run that left a Salmon Arm woman with several broken bones.

The collision took place on Dec. 8, 2023. A woman was hit by a sedan on Fifth Avenue SE and the driver did not stop, police said.

“The woman sustained serious injuries, including several broken and fractured bones,” said Hodges.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were able to obtain photos of the suspect vehicle that were released to the public for identification.”

Shortly after the photos were released the driver turned himself in and Mounties seized the vehicle.

Eric Jones, 31, is facing one count of failure to remain at the scene of an accident. His first court date is set for April 23.