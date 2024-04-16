Shuswap Theatre brings a funny and dramatic story of romance between rural Irish farmers to the stage with Outside Mullingar

Photo: Shuswap Theatre Dress rehearsal of Outside Mullingar

Shuswap Theatre is bringing a tale of rural romance between middle aged Irish farmers to Salmon Arm.

Outside Mullingar, written by John Patrick Shanley, will be directed by Kim MacMillan with a small cast of local actors including Liz Willms, Eileen Podanowski, Oliver Becker and John Lomas.

The story centres on a would-be romance between Anthony, an introverted farmer, and his neighbour Rosemary, who has vowed to have him at all costs.

In order to secure her dream of love, Rosemary will have to deal with family eccentricities and an old land feud after Anthony’s father threatens to disinherit him.

The play is described as a rich and very funny drama.

Performances will be held Thursday to Sunday from April 26 to May 11, with 1:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays and evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a special pay what you can night on Thursday, May 2, with guests encouraged to purchase tickets for whatever price they can afford.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now, regular tickets are $25, children 10 and older pay $10 and student tickets are $18.