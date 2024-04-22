Salmon Arm man's sentencing for child pornography, luring charges delayed until November

Photo: Luc Rempel

A Salmon Arm man who pleaded guilty to child sex charges will have to wait until at least November to find out his sentence.

Brecken Peters' sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court was set for Tuesday but was adjourned due to an incomplete psychiatric report.

Peters was originally facing six charges, including two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of importing or distributing child pornography, one count of making or publishing child pornography and one count of using telecommunications to lure a child under 18.

Peters pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of using telecommunications to lure a child under 18. The remaining charges are expected to be stayed.

The Crown’s evidence consists of chat logs, images and videos taken from a laptop and cellphone belonging to Peters.

The chat logs have been described as conversations between Peters and approximately 16 different girls between the ages of 12 and 17. It is alleged that in these conversations, Peters establishes the ages of the girls before attempting to convince them to enter into a “sex-slave relationship."

Peters’ sentencing is now scheduled to take place in B.C. Supreme Court in Salmon Arm on Nov. 5.