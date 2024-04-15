Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society asks residents to help stop the spread of invasive rats

Photo: Unsplash / Brett Jordan

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is asking residents to help stop the spread of invasive rats.

CSISS said there are currently two problem species of rats that are found in most areas of B.C. — Norway rats and black rats.

“We encourage residents to block off potential entry points, and remove and securely store any food or garbage that might attract rats,” said Robyn Hooper, executive director of CSISS.

The Norway rat is native to China and Mongolia, and black rats are native to India. Both species were introduced to Canada through European settler ships in the 1800s.

CSISS said Norway and black rats can damage infrastructure, contaminate food sources and spread disease.

In order to stop the spread of these invasive species, CSISS said people should not release or transport rats in B.C., and prevent them from entering homes.

Norway rats have large bodies up to 21 centimetres long with a short tail and small ears. They prefer a semi-aquatic environment, and can often be found in sewer systems and ground-level buildings.

Black rats, also known as roof rats, are smaller than Norway rats, with a long tail and large ears. They are good climbers and are often found inside ceilings.

Invasive rat populations can increase dramatically as rats produce several litters year round, with some rats producing as many as 900 offspring in a year.

Rats can gain access to residences through small cracks or holes in a house's exterior, in areas with a food or water source, or in places where vegetation touches the building.

CSISS said anyone with a rat problem should seek guidance from a licensed professional.

The society also urged residents to choose an alternative method to poison, as it does not kill the rat immediately and can enter the food chain if the rat is captured by a predator before it dies.

To learn more about invasive species in the Shuswap, visit the CSISS website.