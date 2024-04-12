Salmon Arm police hand out 24-hour driving ban, tow vehicle after reports of a man 'tweaking out'

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say they handed out a 24-hour driving prohibition, seized a canned vodka beverage and towed a vehicle after receiving complaints about a man “tweaking out” and screaming at a woman.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on March 26.

“A complainant reported seeing a man 'tweaking out' and screaming at a woman in the 800 block of 16th St. NE,” Hodges said.

He said police attended and located the man and woman parked in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox.

“Police observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the driver was exhibiting obvious symptoms of being impaired by drugs.”

After police handed the driver a 24-hour driving ban, he reportedly opened a canned vodka beverage and began drinking it while yelling, “I can’t drive, so now I can drink.”

“Police seized the vodka beverage, and the vehicle was towed off scene,” Hodges said.

“The man was advised he could obtain his driver’s licence from the police detachment after 24 hours.”