Salmon Arm council agrees to add multi-use pickleball courts at Klahani Park by painting lines on tennis courts

Photo: City of Salmon Arm The proposed layout for eight new pickleball courts.

Salmon Arm council has decided to add eight more pickleball courts to Klahani Park in time for the 2024 55+ B.C. Games.

A motion was passed unanimously at the April 8 council meeting that would turn the existing two tennis courts at Klahani Park into multi-use courts with permanent lines for pickleball.

In a report, staff informed council they have spoken with a contractor and the expected cost of the project is $4,000.

More than $1,200 in funding will come from money previously budgeted to move a soccer goal post at the J.L. Jackson Secondary soccer field. The goal post no longer needs to be moved, so staff recommends using this money for pickleball court lines.

The rest of the funds are expected to come from the Salmon Arm 2025 55+ Games budget.

Mayor Alan Harrison said it's good timing to do the work as the courts will need to be resurfaced. He said he also feels adding these courts is important considering the growing popularity of pickleball.

“The reason to put the other eight lines on those courts is not the 55+ Games solely, I mean, that's great,” Harrison said. “There's almost 300 pickleball players signed up for the 55+ Games already. There's about 1,200 athletes all together, so 25 per cent of them are pickleball players.

“So our residents actually need more than six pickleball courts, and with these lines, they're going to have more — which is good not just for the games, but also moving forward.”

The multi-lines will allow for tennis players to use the courts the same way they have previously, or pickleball players can put portable nets across the new lines which will run perpendicular to the existing tennis courts.

The 55+ Games are expected to contribute portable nets and fences to put up between the courts.

Harrison said he was conscious of concerns from tennis players, noting he was a tennis player himself, however he said there are still lots of options for tennis in Salmon Arm.

“We are fortunate that we have a tennis club that's open to the public that has seven courts, plus Jackson and Shuswap Middle School for tennis,” he said. “So I think that's well served and if you need to, you could still go here. But pickleball only has six courts right now and it's not enough."

Coun. Kevin Flynn agreed with the mayor.

“I think it’s a great solution, and I will say that based on my experience, tennis in a lot of places isn't growing, whereas pickleball is,” Flynn said. “So we're going to need those courts.”

The resurfacing work and new multi-use lines are expected to get underway in early June.