CSRD wildfire report highlights communication concerns, desire for local firefighting supports

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District report commissioned after last year’s wildfire season shows many residents were concerned with a lack of communication during the emergency, and feel those who chose to disobey evacuation orders to fight the fire were not treated well.

The CSRD’s goal was to get feedback from the community about the district’s response during the Bush Creek East Wildfire that ravaged the region last August.

The report was conducted by Monogram Communications and Consulting.

In order to gather feedback for the report, the CSRD and Monogram held four in-person Community Conversation events — which were attended by more than 250 people — and two virtual events.

More than 400 people filled out a feedback survey.

In a statement on the CSRD website, John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said the district appreciates how many people took the time to participate.

“We know the community was anxious to share their thoughts, and we appreciate that so many residents took the time to share,” MacLean said.

“Having recently received the report ourselves, it has a lot of information to review. We are spending some time at a staff level to digest what was heard and to look at how those learnings can be incorporated into our emergency plans.”

The report is available to the public via the CSRD's website, and lists a dozen common concerns raised among all the different events.

According to the report, residents found the Aug. 18 evacuation alert came too late, and some reported not receiving it at all.

Some said they had difficulties with the Alertable app, used by the CSRD to send emergency alerts. Residents told the district there was a lack of communication leading up to evacuation alerts and throughout the emergency.

The report said residents held support and appreciation for CSRD fire services teams, balanced by feelings that those same teams didn’t do enough to share resources with locals who tried to help. People also voiced distress about the treatment of those who chose not to evacuate, and requested the development of community groups who could support firefighting efforts.

Residents acknowledged the importance of emergency support services, and requested more access to mapping information and signage for evacuation routes.

The report said people also voiced recognition of the importance of emergency preparedness, nothing there has been an uptake in requests for FireSmart information and assessments, several new volunteers for emergency support services and questions about S-100 courses for basic firefighting training.

There are also wide variety of recommended actions listed in the report to help solve some of the community issues.

The CSRD said it will be sharing the information from the report with agency partners like the BC Wildfire Service, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Change and the RCMP.

The report will be presented to the board of directors for review and discussion at next week's regular board meeting on April 18.