SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena to remain closed, engineering report recommends demolition, replacement

Photo: Google Street View

An engineering report on the SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena has found the building's structural integrity to be “in poor condition,” and recommends demolition.

The City of Salmon Arm announced the results of the report in a Facebook post on April 11, and said in its current state, the building cannot be occupied.

The city said it has not finalized a decision on the future of the arena, and will be engaging the community in discussions about facilities.

“Based on the historical data reviewed, site observations made and the structural evaluation, the building envelope and structure are generally in poor condition and beyond their intended service life,” the report said. “Significant financial investment will be required to extend the useful service life of the building.

“It is the opinion of the undersigned that repairs to the building envelope and structure is not a viable option, and demolition or replacement should be considered.”

The report did contain options for repairs that would allow for continued use of the arena, but the estimated cost of the work necessary for full occupancy is about $2.7 million.

The City of Salmon Arm made the decision to close the arena last November after a preliminary engineering study revealed that the roof of the arena could collapse under a heavy snow load.

Several user groups were upset with the timing of the decision, as they had already paid for insurance and collected fees in anticipation of using the arena over the winter.

Decisions about the future of the arena are likely to be a topic of discussion at the next city council meeting on April 22.

The full report conducted by BAR Engineering is available on the City of Salmon Arm’s website.