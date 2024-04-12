Brazen theif walks into a Salmon Arm music store, takes guitar from window and quickly runs away

Photo: Acorn Music Salmon Arm Surveillance footage of the alleged thief

A brazen thief walked into a Salmon Arm music store in the middle of the day and stole a guitar from the front window.

Acorn Music Store at 118 Lakeshore Drive NE in Salmon Arm was the target of the theft that took place around 4 p.m. on Wednesday April 10.

Cory Bragg, the store owner, said his employee was busy helping a customer when the thief took the chance to strike.

“We had our employee working with some customers on their instrument and he was partway through the store,” Bragg said. “A gentleman walked past our window and walked straight in deliberately without pause and proceeded to read the tag on the guitar in the window and then removed it.”

“It was an Epiphone, Les Paul, special in black matte, and he grabbed it and walked straight out and went booking and down the sidewalk.”

Bragg said his employees are instructed not to attempt to detain would be thieves.

“So our employees have been instructed not to interfere for their own safety, so he stepped out just to see what vehicle the fellow was driving, and then reported it to the RCMP.”

“Fortunately, for us, it was only one guitar, it's the way things can go sometimes, but definitely, we'd love to have it back,” he added.

He also said they were fortunate that the thief didn’t have more expensive taste.

“That one's in about the $300 to $400 range, so fortunately, it wasn't one of the more expensive guitars, although it does look like a very expensive guitar,” Bragg said. “The one beside it is actually $1,000, so it was surprising to see him take the wrong one.”

Bragg said they were able to get a good picture of the suspect from their surveillance cameras and even think they learned the name of the individual. However, they are leaving the incident in the hands of the RCMP.

Bragg said Acorn Music hasn’t seen much in the way of crime however the street they are on has seen people trying the locked doors at night.

“There's been numerous nighttime attempts at opening some of the doors along this strip, although we haven't been affected in some time,” he said. “We don't usually have any crime or theft, the fellows are pretty good at keeping an eye on things and we have good surveillance as well.”

“Most people who are in the store are here to support us.”

Acorn Music asks that people keep an eye out for the guitar in case the thief is attempting to sell it around town.