Salmon Arm Mounties say drunk driver caught without insurance after striking speed alert sign

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A drunk driver with no insurance was caught in Salmon Arm after hitting a speed alert sign, police say.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on 20 Ave. SE on April 1.

“Police were on patrol and observed a running Toyota Tundra parked with no one in the driver’s seat,” Hodges said. “A man was standing outside the vehicle next to a speed alert sign that appeared to have been struck by the truck.”

The man admitted to police that he had been driving the truck and reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol.

Mounties requested a breath sample from the man.

“The first sample resulted in a fail, and the second sample was also a fail,” Hodges said. “The truck was also discovered to not have valid insurance.”

The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days and the Toyota Tundra was impounded for 30 days.

Police also served the man with a violation ticket totalling $598 for not having valid insurance, and referred the matter to ICBC.