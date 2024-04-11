Salmon Arm Mounties urging caution after local woman lost $1,900 in e-Transfer scam

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties are warning the public to be cautious after a Salmon Arm woman was scammed out of $1,900 after receiving a text message from someone claiming to be her son.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on March 20.

“A woman reported she had been defrauded out of $1,900,” Hodges said in a statement. “The woman stated she received a text message from someone claiming to be her son and needing money.”

Hodges said the woman e-Transferred the money to an unfamiliar email address which was set up with auto deposit, and didn't realize she had been scammed until after she sent the money.

Mounties are reminding the public to exercise caution before sending an e-Transfer.

“This could include speaking to the person in real life, or if speaking over the phone, then using code words to confirm their identity,” Hodges said. “Never assume the phone numbers and names appearing on your call display are accurate. Don’t be afraid to say no.”

Residents can learn more about common scams and how to protect themselves from fraud by visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.