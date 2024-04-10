Trucker caught driving drunk after police pull over 18-wheeler on Highway 1

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say a call from concerned motorists led to them catching an impaired driver behind the wheel of a semi truck pulling a 52-foot trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place March 28 on the Trans-Canada Highway near Tappen.

“At 12:30pm a complainant reported an erratic semi driver speeding and tailgating, eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway,” he said. “Police made patrols and were able to locate a semi with matching licence plate.”

Police pulled over the semi truck and requested a breath sample from the driver.

“On the fourth attempt, police were able to obtain a suitable breath sample which result in a fail,”

Hodges said.

“The driver was provided the opportunity to provide a second breath sample, which also resulted in a fail.”

Police served the driver with a 90-day driving prohibition and his truck was impounded for 30 days.