Salmon Arm's Glynis Sim takes 38th place, top Canadian finish at the World Cross Country Championships

Photo: Glynis Sim Glynis Sim (centre) competing in Belgrade.

Salmon Arm’s Glynis Sim took 38th place at the World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, the top Canadian finish in her division.

The World Cross Country Championships took place on March 30, and Sim arrived back in Canada on Sunday, April 7.

Sim competed in the senior women’s division and finished the 10-kilometre race with a time of 34 minutes and 37 seconds. She said she was pretty happy with her performance.

“It was pretty good,” Sim said, “It was a lot of fun, but definitely a tough course and tough race.”

She said she enjoyed competing with different athletes from around the world.

“There were varying abilities, I would say, but yeah — it was pretty cool.”

Sim was born and raised in Salmon Arm, but she is now living in Vancouver while she attends the University of British Columbia, taking part in the university track and field team while pursuing a nursing career.

She said the cross country season is over, but she still has lots of running to do.

“The season's over for cross country now, and then I'll be starting a track season in the spring,” Sim said. “So 1,500 metres and five kilometre racing on the track.”

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet finished first in the division with a time of 31 minutes and 5 seconds.