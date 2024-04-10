District of Sicamous issues statement clarifying it is not affiliated with rail trail flyer

Photo: Facebook The top section of a flyer about the rail trail which was distributed to Sicamous mailboxes last week.

The District of Sicamous has issued a statement saying it isn't affiliated with a flyer that has been circulated throughout the community which claims to communicate "the truth about the rail trail."

A rezoning amendment bylaw necessary to make way for the Sicamous portion of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail was narrowly defeated at a Feb. 14 council meeting, with some adjacent property owners expressing concerns about dock access.

Mayor Colleen Anderson ordered a reconsideration of council's decision after being presented with a substantial petition from members of the public, and a public hearing will be held on April 10.

The District of Sicamous posted a statement to its website on Friday, April 5, noting a flyer had been distributed to Sicamous mailboxes about the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

“This flyer was not created or distributed by the District of Sicamous," the statement said.

The statement provided links to the official Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail website, as well as links to recordings of Sicamous council meetings that featured rail trail discussions and updates.

The flyer claims to be clearing up misinformation about the rail trail, but it is not clearly attributed to any organization or group. Small print on the bottom of the document reads, “This flyer is independently brought to you by concerned citizens.”

The flyer argues the rail trail lands should not be zoned as a park, and instead should be zoned as a transportation corridor like Enderby’s section of the rail trail.

“The P-3 zoning put forward at the Feb. 14 public hearing is contrary to the lawful requirement of the DOS council to protect the public interest both present and future,” the flyer reads.

“The District of Sicamous can mirror the transportation corridor zoning that the City of Enderby used for the rail trail and through this zoning can secure easements and utility rights of way to service the future development of Sicamous and the future development of Splatsin’s IR#3.”

Currently Sicamous does not have any kind of transportation corridor zoning available in their zoning bylaws, however it is possible for them to create a new kind of zoning. It's not clear if that would provide the benefits purported by the flyer.

A public hearing for zoning bylaw 1044 regarding the rail trail lands, as well as a few other housekeeping zoning changes, is scheduled for April 10 at 5 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre.

Should the bylaw amendment pass at the public hearing, the council could choose to create another zoning amendment bylaw to change the zoning, however it would require another public hearing.

On March 27, the district issued a statement denouncing threats and bullying of both council members and members of the public related to the rail trail zoning issue.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is intended to be a 50 kilometre non-motorized corridor for walking and cycling, stretching from Sicamous to Armstrong.

In February, ownership partners behind the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail announced project construction would start three kilometres past its originally planned starting point after Sicamous council voted down the rezoning bylaw amendment.