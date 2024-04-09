Mansion, sprawling ranch on Shuswap Lake hits market with $30M asking price

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

The most expensive single-family property on Shuswap Lake could be yours for a mere $30 million.

The 73-acre ranch is located at 6525 Worral Rd. in the Sunnybrae area — about 30 minutes east of Tappen — and features two luxurious lakeshore homes featuring a combined 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms as well as a detached fully heated six-bay garage and workshop.

The property is located approximately 22 kilometres down Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Rd.

The property is exempt from the foreign buyers ban and is being listed internationally by Kelowna realtor Annette Cosens of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

“Floatplane, helicopter, drive or boat into this world-class pristine destination,” the property listing reads.

“This property could be a perfect corporate retreat as it naturally offers complete privacy and high quality adventure activities for all.”

There are five fully serviced RV sites on the property and one of the homes features a 12-person boardroom.

The property also boasts 1,200 feet of Shuswap shoreline and two docks, as well as a fully equipped beach cabana with a shower.

“This expansive property offers plenty of opulent private spaces to stretch out your creativity and loosen up your mind,” reads the listing.

“This property has high end Generac generators for all the buildings and can be lived-in off grid very comfortably.”

While it's the most expensive home for sale on Shuswap Lake, it's not the priciest listing in the region. That prize goes to a home on Pixton Road in Lake Country, which is presently listed on MLS for $45.9 million.