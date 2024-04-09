Salmon Arm church shooter to be held in forensic psychiatric hospital for at least one more year

Photo: Facebook

The mentally ill gunman found not criminally responsible after shooting and killing an elder inside a Salmon Arm church will be held for at least one more year, according to a decision from the BC Review Board.

Matrix Gathergood entered the Church of Christ on April 14, 2019, armed with a shotgun. He shot and killed Gordon Parmenter.

Gathergood was found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD). He suffers from treatment-resistant schizophrenia and believed at the time that Parmenter was part of a "New World Order" plotting to have him killed.

B.C. offenders who are found NCRMD by a judge are turned over to the B.C. Review Board, which decides when they are no longer a risk and can be released from forensic psychiatric care.

Following a review board hearing in January, the results of which were only recently made public, Gathergood has been detained under conditions to receive treatment at the Forensic Psychiatry Hospital in Coquitlam.

Dozens of trips into community

Dr. Miroslava Stingu-Baxter, one of the psychiatrists working with Gatherwood, gave oral evidence at the hearing.

In her statement, she said Gathergood told her, “I really wish I wouldn’t have to kill again.” He denied any plans to harm anyone but was reportedly "intense" during the conversation.

He also said he still believes that speaking about the "New World Order" could impact his safety.

Gatherwood is currently permitted escorted access to the community while accompanied by two members of the FPH staff. He has completed 54 escorted trips into the community without incident.

Stingu-Baxter said the treatment plan for the next year will include rehabilitation programs to help him understand and accept his illness, learn about the need for medication and be more transparent in his communications with the treatment team.

Gathergood also testified at the hearing and said he was "disappointed by the board’s decision" not to permit him unescorted access to the community.

Active psychotic delusions

In its decision, the board found Gathergood continues to pose a significant risk to the public and can't be released.

“The expert evidence from Dr. Stingu-Baxter supports this conclusion,” said James Deitch, who wrote the decision on behalf of the review board.

“We accept her evidence and are satisfied that Mr. Gathergood is, if anything, at higher risk than he was a year ago. He suffered a serious deterioration in his mental state resulting from the physical impacts of suffering COVID-19.”

The board ordered that Gathergood be detained under the same conditions as the previous order and will not allow him to have unescorted access to the community.

The board will meet again to review his disposition in January of 2025.