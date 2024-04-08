Salmon Arm man faces new charges after allegedly confronting Mounties with a sword

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Salmon Arm man who failed to attend a court date is facing new charges after allegedly confronting Mounties with a sword.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said officers attended a home in Salmon Arm on March 28 in order arrest a man on outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

“Once at the residence the man allegedly confronted police with a sword. The suspect was disarmed by officers, taken into custody and transported to cells," Grandy said.

Salmon Arm RCMP recommended new charges to the BC Prosecution Service following the incident. According to police, Connor James Delaney, 28, has charged with assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Connor James Delaney was held in custody over the weekend to be brought before the courts," Grandy said.

Delaney was released back into the community with court-imposed conditions on April 3.