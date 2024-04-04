New Sicamous fire chief prepares to step into his role in mid-April

Photo: District of Sicamous Lorenzo De Arcangelis

Lorenzo De Arcangelis has been named the new chief of the Sicamous Fire Department.

Previous Fire Chief Brett Ogino officially retired in March after 28 years of service with the Sicamous Fire Department, including 20 years as chief. De Arcangelis will start his new role on April 15.

Mayor Colleen Anderson said the district is excited to work with the new fire chief.

“Chief De Arcangelis brings an extensive background in firefighting and emergency response to our community,” Anderson said. “We look forward to working with him and wish him all the very best of success.

"Welcome to Sicamous, chief!”

De Arcangelis said he and his family are excited to become a part of the Sicamous community.

"I am profoundly thankful for the warm welcome and I am eager to contribute to Sicamous’ safety and resilience," he said.

De Arcangelis comes to the role with more than 25 years of experience in a wide range of areas including fire suppression, emergency medical services, hazardous materials handling, wildland interface firefighting and fire prevention.

Previously, De Arcangelis held leadership roles with Richmond Fire Rescue and the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. He has also done military service in Afghanistan. De Arcangelis is a husband and father of two daughters, and outside of work, he enjoys hiking and being outdoors.

De Arcangelis said he hopes to prioritize community engagement and continuous improvement in his new role.

"A deep commitment to safety, excellence and active community engagement has always driven my career," De Arcangelis said. "We will focus on continuous improvement, excellence and fostering solid and meaningful connections with those we serve."

He said he will lead with "transparency, collaboration and mutual respect."

“I am committed to elevating our fire services to ensure the safety and well-being of every community member, tackling unique local challenges with innovative solutions."

De Arcangelis thanked the former fire chief for his service.

“Thank you for your years of tireless service and leadership and for setting a stellar example within the Sicamous Fire Department,” he said.