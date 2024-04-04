Three suspects in custody after Chase break and enter led to a standoff in Salmon Arm

Photo: Luc Rempel Marked and unmarked police vehicles outside a Salmon Arm residence

Mounties have arrested three suspects after an early morning break and enter in Chase led to a short standoff and a hold and secure order placed on a middle school in Salmon Arm on Thursday.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Thursday, at about 1:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a break and enter at a business in the 1200-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“A grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm," West said in a statement.

Mounties saw a vehicle matching that description speeding in Salmon Arm before noticing it again parked at a residence in the 400-block of 27 Street SE.

“Police conducted call outs, but despite police efforts, the occupants of the residence did not exit,” West said.

“The residence was secured while police obtained a search warrant and the Emergency Response Team was called out to assist.”

West said Shuswap middle school was placed on a hold and secure order “out of an abundance of caution."

“Just prior to 10:30 a.m. three suspects were arrested,” West said. “Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

A police drone was spotted in the air above the residence as officers investigated, and the public was barred from entering the area.