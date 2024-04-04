232808
Salmon Arm  

Three suspects in custody after Chase break and enter led to a standoff in Salmon Arm

Three suspects in custody

- | Story: 480345

Mounties have arrested three suspects after an early morning break and enter in Chase led to a short standoff and a hold and secure order placed on a middle school in Salmon Arm on Thursday.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said on Thursday, at about 1:30 a.m., Chase police received a report of a break and enter at a business in the 1200-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

“A grey pick up truck with three suspects was seen leaving the area travelling in the direction of Salmon Arm," West said in a statement.

Mounties saw a vehicle matching that description speeding in Salmon Arm before noticing it again parked at a residence in the 400-block of 27 Street SE.

“Police conducted call outs, but despite police efforts, the occupants of the residence did not exit,” West said.

“The residence was secured while police obtained a search warrant and the Emergency Response Team was called out to assist.”

West said Shuswap middle school was placed on a hold and secure order “out of an abundance of caution."

“Just prior to 10:30 a.m. three suspects were arrested,” West said. “Police remain in the area as the investigation remains ongoing, however there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

A police drone was spotted in the air above the residence as officers investigated, and the public was barred from entering the area.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News