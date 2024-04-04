Salmon Arm's Kate Boutilier tests French pastry skills on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship

Photo: Food Network Canada

Salmon Arm’s own Katelyn Boutilier is baking up a storm on the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championships.

Boutilier owns and operates Flake Pastry and Chocolate in Centenoka Mall. The shop focuses on delivering classic French pastries such as macarons and croissants as well as special order cakes and chocolates.

She spent 10 years working in Vancouver patisseries before deciding to move back to Salmon Arm to bring artisan French pastries to her hometown.

Now Boutilier is competing with 12 other bakers from across Canada and the United States for a $25,000 prize and the title of spring baking champion.

So far, six bakers have been eliminated, but Boutilier has remained in the running — even winning a challenge in the third week of the competition.

You can watch Boutilier compete for the $25,000 prize on Spring Baking Championships with new episodes airing Monday night on Food Network Canada.