Chase village council directs staff to prepare tax rate bylaw with 9.8 per cent tax increase

Photo: The Interior - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15949529

Village of Chase council approved a motion to have staff prepare the 2024 tax rate bylaw with a 9.8 per cent tax rate increase.

In a special budget meeting on April 2, council was presented with a report from Debbie Lovin, chief financial officer, with the updated 2024 tax rate, which is set at 9.852 per cent.

Lovin told council the average residential property in Chase was assessed at a lower value this year compared to last year. As a result, the average home will end up paying about $91.79 more in taxes than last year.

The average home in Chase last year paid $1,363.57 in property taxes. With the proposed tax rate, the average residential property would pay $1,455.69 in 2024.

Some Chase residents continue to raise concerns that the tax increase alongside the previous year’s water rate changes are too much.

Businesses in Chase could be hit harder, with the average business in Chase paying $509.05 more than last year.

Coun. Colin Connett asked what this year’s tax changes looked like in neighbouring communities.

Mayor David Lepsoe said other communities are facing similar increases.

“So my understanding, Coun. Connett, Salmon Arm is eight and a half [per cent increase], and everybody's had to renegotiate with the unions,” Lepsoe said, adding the village has been putting away funds to prepare.

“We don't know what it's going to come in at, but we've been putting away five per cent. ...And that hasn't been negotiated with the union yet. But TNRD did the same thing, they just put the money away. Kelowna settled on five per cent and they got the retroactive money, so that's quite a bit of the cost.”

The motion to have staff prepare the 2024 tax rate bylaw was passed unanimously.

The 2024 tax rate bylaw will be presented to the village council for first reading at the April 23 regular council meeting.