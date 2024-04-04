Chase council agrees on 2024 budget, including funds for cemetery, hiking trails, arena parking lot

Photo: Village of Chase

Chase council agreed on this year's proposed budget and decided how to allocate $1.5 million in provincial grant money at its April 2 special budget meeting, opting to fund a cemetery project, hiking trails and arena parking lot upgrades, among other asks.

The village budget has been a topic of concern with residents who are worried about changes to the water rate that came into effect last year.

Council was reminded that alterations made to the 2024 budget would not impact taxation, as all of the projects will be paid for through grants or surplus funding. The collected tax money covers operational expenses, with any additional funds going to future surpluses.

Coun. Colin Connett wanted some projects removed from the proposed budget, including $360,000 for the first phase of a cemetery project.

“I’d like to make a motion to throw that right out the door,” Connett said.

He said wanted a $670,000 Bay Drive project reviewed to find a more cost effective solution.

“I can see them paving the road and fixing up the grate down on the bottom of it, curbs and stuff like that. …But the water can just run off the road. It’s not hurting anyone. Nobody's going to drown there, and I think it's way overblown.”

Funds from the growing communities grant can only be spent on certain eligible projects. Council was presented with a list of projects that are eligible for the funding, as well as a preliminary proposal for how to allocate the money.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, reminded council with these changes, the money will be allocated for the projects, but any major projects or expenditures will still come back to council for a vote before any money is actually spent.

Mayor David Lepsoe took different view on the projects than Connett.

“When I look at the cemetery, I myself would like that cemetery to start paying for itself,” Lepsoe said. “Like right now, the taxpayers of Chase, we're subsidizing people from out of town to get buried there. And we're going to run out of room in the graveyard if we don't do something.”

Lepsoe proposed allocating $400,000 towards the cemetery in order to pay for phase one and two of the upgrades. He also mentioned reviewing cemetery rates to ensure they cover cemetery operations in the future.

Part of the project also includes a proposal for a memorial wall that would allow residents to memorialize loved ones at a lower cost than paying for a full plot.

Coun. Dan Stevens proposed deferring funding for a bush truck until the village could come up with a better long-term solution.

“Pushing it to next year's budget makes more sense to me, to buy something that is long term, that is more suited to what they need, that is better just overall,” Stevens said.

“You're not going to be able to get a new truck with $40,000. Certainly nothing that's going to be able to withstand the environment out there. I think it's a kind of a band aid fix that we're going to end up needing to replace in the short term future.”

Lepsoe agreed, and put forward a motion with some proposed changes. These included deferring funding for a fire department bush truck, and allocating $400,000 for phases one and two of a cemetery project.

The motion included $150,000 to put towards hiking trails, $75,000 for an asphalt pathway replacement project at Shepherd Road in 2024, and $465,000 for more construction on the Shepherd Road project in 2025.

Money for the arena, to the tune of $150,000, was proposed in order to pay for parking lot upgrades.

There was $267,000 remaining, with the understanding these funds could be used for the Mill Park boat launch.

Lepsoe’s proposed changes were passed in a motion by council with a 3-2 vote.

Now that council has reviewed and amended the proposed 2024 budget, staff will prepare a five-year financial plan that will be voted on by the council at a future regular council meeting.