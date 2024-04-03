Sicamous water mains undergoing spring cleaning

Photo: Pexels.com

The District of Sicamous is advising residents not to be alarmed by occasional low water pressure or slightly discoloured water over the coming weeks.

Sicamous released a statement announcing the district will be flushing water mains for the first few weeks of April.

“Water main flushing is an annual program that serves to clean water distribution pipes of sediments that build up over time and improve water quality in the municipality,” the district said.

“Due to water being forced through the system at high velocities, you may experience periodic low water pressure and the water may appear slightly discoloured.”

The district said water discolouration isn't a health hazard, and can be remedied by running cold water for a few minutes.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Sicamous public works department at 250 836-4105.