Shuswap Fire Department to host annual wildland fire practice Tuesday in Notch Hill area

Photo: Shuswap Fire Department Photo from last year's practice event

The Shuswap Fire Department tells residents not to be alarmed by smoke Tuesday in the Notch Hill area.

The department said crews will be conducting annual wildland firefighter training.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Shuswap Fire Department told residents not to be concerned if they see smoke in the distance or a fire in a field.

The Shuswap Fire Department said the annual practice event is an important way to prepare for the summer fire season.

“We do these practices to prepare for the upcoming summer and ensure we are properly trained,” the post said.

The Shuswap Fire Department provides fire services to the Sorrento and Blind Bay areas with two fire halls and approximately 35 volunteer members.