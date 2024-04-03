Gabriel Vizcaino and quartet to perform in Salmon Arm next week

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Gabriel Vizcaino

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will be hosting a performance from Ecuador-born guitarist Gabriel Vizcaino and his quartet on April 11 at the Nexus at First Community.

Vizcaino didn’t pick up a guitar until he was 17 years old. After learning his favourite songs from the radio and playing with a few bands, he was hooked and decided to pursue music full time.

Vizcaino earned a music degree from the Universidad de los Hemisferios in Ecuador, and followed that with a diploma in jazz studies from the Conservatori del Liceu in Barcelona, Spain. In 2016, Vizcaino moved to Canada and has been actively involved in the music scene in P.E.I. and B.C. ever since.

His quartet features a talented group of local and regional musicians including Craig Thompson, Spencer Dean, Jake McIntyre-Paul and Will Friesen.

Gabriel Vizcaino and his quartet will perform at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue on Thursday, April 11.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is by donation.

Visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club’s website to learn more about upcoming shows.