Construction of the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail has officially started

Work on the Shuswap-North Okanagan Rail Trail has begun.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, following the development of a “hugely successful” two-kilometre pilot section near Enderby in 2023, the larger project is moving ahead with the Splatsin Development Corporation’s Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) as the primary construction contractor.

Construction of the rail trail has started between kilometres 1.5 to 4.5 in the CSRD and is anticipated to begin soon on sections south to kilometre 42.6 at Stepney X Road.

Plans for 2024 also include work on a section between kilometres 49 to 50 at Lansdowne Road in Armstrong.

Rail trails proponents are working to raise the final funding for the project which will include a pedestrian overpass at Highway 97 and construction from Stepney X to Lansdowne roads.

When complete, the trail will be just over 50 km in length and is mostly flat.

It traverses lakefront shorelines, forested hillsides, rivers, streams, farmland and rural towns.

The finished surface will consist of crushed and compacted aggregate, suitable for pedestrian and bicycle use, as well as universal mobility access such as wheelchairs and electric scooters.

Pedal-assisted e-bikes and dogs on leash will also be allowed. There will be no motorized vehicles or equestrian use.

