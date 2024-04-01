City of Salmon Arm to receive $411K grant for multi-use path connecting uptown, downtown

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm will be receiving $411,000 through the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to help pay for the downtown to uptown multi-use path project.

The city announced its successful application in a Facebook post on March 26. The project is estimated to cost $685,000, with 60 per cent — or $411,000 — now funded by the approved grant.

The downtown to uptown connection project includes plans to replace the sidewalk with a three-metre wide multi-use path. The path will run along 16th Street NE and 11th Avenue NE from Sixth Avenue NE to 20th Street NE.

The completion of the project will give pedestrians and cyclists a safer connection from uptown Salmon Arm down to the area near J.L. Jackson secondary school.

The city said this project is identified as a high priority in its Active Transportation Plan.

Detailed design work on the project is currently underway, and construction is planned to take place during the summer. Repaving of the roadway is scheduled for the fall.