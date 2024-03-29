Castanet News launches new team dedicated to serving the Shuswap

Photo: Castanet Shuswap reporter Luc Rempel (left) and Salmon Arm Sales manager Emily Ferguson outside their downtown office.

Castanet News has officially expanded to the Shuswap.

Salmon Arm has become home to Castanet’s sixth newsroom, adding to our network spanning the Okanagan and Kamloops.

Since launching more than 23 years ago in Kelowna, Castanet has become one of the most read news sites in Western Canada. Every week, more than 600,000 unique readers visit the site for the latest news headlines, classifieds, events and more.

Adding a newsroom in Salmon Arm will allow us to better serve our readers in the region at a time when most local news outlets are cutting back.

News coverage is being led by journalist Luc Rempel, who resides in Salmon Arm but will dedicate his time to telling stories that matter throughout the Shuswap.

“Last summer’s fires reminded everyone in the Shuswap how important accurate information is,” Rempel said.

“But it’s not just about emergencies like wildfires. Coverage of city hall, the courts or even just that local restaurant opening helps us all stay connected as a community.”

If you have a story idea or suggestion you can reach Rempel at [email protected]. The Salmon Arm newspage, which will be the home to all Shuswap stories, is here.

The Castanet office is located at 201-320 Alexander St., downtown Salmon Arm.

The new Salmon Arm office will build on the success of bureaus that launched in Vernon in 2015, Penticton in 2016 and Kamloops in 2020. A newsroom in Osoyoos was also relaunched earlier this month.

Salmon Arm Sales manager Emily Ferguson has joined Castanet, coming from the local tourism and hospitality sector.

If you have a business that wants to be connected to the B.C. Interior’s largest news audience, she can be reached at [email protected].

To kick things off, Castanet will be offering a limited number of free one-week advertising packages to local businesses for use in April and May.