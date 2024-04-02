Mini Science Night hosted by BC Children's Hospital Research Institute coming to Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Children's Hospital Research Institute Dr. Wyeth Wasserman one of the presenters at the Mini Science Night

BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute is hosting a pair of free science nights in Salmon Arm, where high school students and city residents can learn about the newest discoveries and innovations in health research.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend Mini Science Night, which will take place on May 2.

Attendees can learn about careers in science and medicine, hear from award winning professionals, and connect with community members who have similar interests. There are 50 seats available to the public, and registration for those seats opens on April 2.

Dr. Wyeth Wasserman, an investigator at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute and professor in the UBC's Department of Medical Genetics, will give a presentation on the silent genomes project. This study is aimed at reducing health-care disparities affecting Indigenous peoples.

“By moving around B.C., Mini Science Night hopes to give students and adults across the province the opportunity to develop their dreams regarding a career in research,” Wasserman said.

Emily Mason, PhD student in Dr. Manish Sadarangani’s lab at the Vaccine Evaluation Center, will give a presentation on how vaccines are developed.

“Mini Science Night offers an exciting opportunity to have discussions with communities beyond the Lower Mainland,” Mason said. “Public talks about our research help increase transparency and build trust.”

She invited the community to join and bring their questions.

Following the Mini Science Night, BC Children’s Hospital and Research Institute will be hosting a Mini Med School event in Vernon on May 3.

This is a free program for grade 10 to 12 students looking to explore health science careers.

“Not everyone knows about opportunities to participate in or learn about research at BC Children’s Hospital, so we want to provide as many perspectives as we can,” said Wasserman.

“From the prevention of injuries on the water to managing anxiety, you’ll see there’s a breadth of areas where research is making a difference.”

High school students interested in participating can find more information and learn how to register on the Mini Med School event page. To learn more about Mini Science Night and to register, visit the Mini Science Night event page.