Salmon Arm council votes to apply for $150K grant to augment 2024 climate action plan

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a $150,000 grant to help cover the costs of a 2024 climate action plan.

Council approved a motion to apply for the grant, which would be provided by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, at its March 25 meeting.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering, explained how the city could use the grant if the application is successful.

“The intention of this fund is to support successful applicants to reduce the risk from future disasters due to natural hazards and climate related risks through the development and implementation of accurate foundational knowledge of the hazards that we are facing with the event of climate change,” Niewenhuizen said.

“The first step of this climate action plan is to identify the risks faced by the communities, information such as hazards type, severity.”

Niewenhuizen said the grant would enhance current plans for the climate action plan project, and lessen the amount of necessary staff time.

“Staff are intending to move forward with a low carbon resiliency plan, an approach for a climate action plan which combines adaptation for the greenhouse gas reduction goals into a single priority strategy,” Niewenhuizen said. “This grant application will help us move forward with our climate action plan.

“It's actually augmenting the plan by identifying the risks and hazards. …And obviously this would be done by a consultant so there's still staff involvement, but a little less having consultants involved.”

The city already earmarked $100,000 in its 2024 budget for its climate action plan, however it hasn't yet sent out a request for proposals.

Council unanimously approves application

Coun. Tim Lavery said he hopes waiting for grant approval won't cause delays to the completion of the climate action plan.

“I want to make sure that if it looks like there are further delays in the announcing of this grant that we still then revert to going out with our original RFP," he said.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he sees the grant application as a win-win.

“Thank you to staff, no matter what work we do, we do hear from the public about possible grants that might be available, and especially around climate action,” Harrison said.

“We do have the money set aside in the 2024 budget for the Climate Action Plan. And if we do not get the grant, of course we have the monies to do it. But if we do get the grant, we can do an even more thorough job.”

Lavery said he believes building resiliency by hardening infrastructure will be a key part of the climate action plan.

“I like the overall intent of this, which is essentially to have linked pillars of initiatives including very traditional infrastructure, plans and assessments and data about the things that we need to do about all the hardening of our infrastructure,” Lavery said. “I see it as being part of, as opposed to separate from a low carbon resiliency plan.

“It'll be interesting to see the mix of what the responsibilities of the city are, demands from citizens for the city to take up initiatives, and the non-sexy things that aren't viewed very often, but the hardening of infrastructure that we need to do to respond to climate change."

The motion to apply for the grant passed unanimously.