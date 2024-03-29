Salmon Arm Mounties say man allegedly in breach of release conditions fled across Highway 1 before being apprehended

Photo: Castanet

Salmon Arm RCMP say charges have been laid against a man who allegedly fled across the Trans-Canada Highway after being spotted in breach of release conditions.

Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident took place on March 8 in the 1200-block of Trans Canada Highway.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a 40-year-old man known to them to be on conditions to not be within 100 metres of a business,” Hodges said.

“Police observed the man walking on the sidewalk in front of that business in breach of his release order condition. Police stopped and activated their emergency lights.”

Hodges said once police turned on the lights, the man attempted to flee.

“The 40-year-old man then ran across the highway, fell into a ditch, then continued running,” Hodges said. “The attending member gave chase on foot, advising the man he was under arrest.”

Hodges said after a brief foot pursuit, police caught up to the man, took him to ground and put him in handcuffs.

He said the man has since been released with a future court date.

Charges of failure to comply with order and resisting arrest have been approved against Aaron Baer.