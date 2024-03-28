Utility work in Salmon Arm will require temporary closure of 30th Street starting Monday

Photo: City of Salmon Arm A map shows the road closure along 30th Street, which will be in place from April 1 to April 8, and a planned detour route.

The City of Salmon Arm said 30th Street will be closed for more than a week starting Monday, allowing crews to complete utility work.

The street will be blocked off between 20th Avenue SE and 10th Avenue SE. Access will be limited to local residents and a detour will be in place, taking drivers along 20th Street as an alternate route.

A city contractor will be replacing an aging water main on the south side of the intersection at 10th Avenue and north of 20th Avenue.

The work and road closure is expected to last from April 1 to April 8.

The city said the BC Transit stop currently located at the Broadview Mobile Villa will be temporarily closed. Transit riders will be required to use an alternate stop located on Auto Road just west of 30th Street SE.

City staff will work with the contractor to ensure emergency service vehicles can travel past the construction site when necessary.