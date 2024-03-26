CSRD FireSmart program will continue for another two years due to $1.1 million grant

Photo: FireSmart BC

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s FireSmart program has received a $1.1 million grant that will help keep the program running for two more years.

In a press release issued March 26, the CSRD announced it would be receiving the grant from the Community Resiliency Investment program administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

The CSRD said the funding is being administered over two years, giving the program financial certainty and providing a better timeframe to plan and complete projects.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD's general manager of community and protective services, said the FireSmart program is incredibly important in the region.

“This grant really recognizes the importance of FireSmart, especially in areas like ours where the risk of wildfire to homes is great,” Sutherland said.

“Certainly, we saw examples during the Bush Creek East wildfire where FireSmarted properties survived the blaze when others didn’t. ...This grant will help us continue to reduce the risks of wildfire to properties across the region.”

FireSmart is focused on prevention and education programs for residents, including a free personalized wildfire property assessment completed by a local representative. This assessment allows property owners to learn about the fire risks around their properties and which steps to they can take to mitigate them.

There is a $500 rebate available for pre-approved FireSmart work.

Sophie Randall, interim coordinator of the FireSmart Program, said there are many ways for homeowners to reduce the risk to their properties.

“Our approach is to look carefully at your home to identify the gaps where embers can take hold, then we focus outward to the rest of the landscape,” Randall said.

“Our goal is to show you what is imminently hazardous in the event of a wildfire, and it is not all about cutting down trees.”

FireSmart also supports residents working as a neighbourhood to help prevent wildfire spread through the FireSmart Neighbourhood Recognition Program. Through this program, neighbourhoods can apply for CSRD assistance with community clean-up or landscaping events. So far there are eight neighbourhoods in the CSRD that have completed the program.

Residents can find more information on the program and how to FireSmart their homes through the FireSmart in the CSRD website.