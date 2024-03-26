Salmon Arm Mounties take drunk driver off road after boozy lunch

Photo: KTW file photo

A drunk driver pulled over by Salmon Arm Mounties claimed he hadn't had anything to drink since lunchtime.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident occurred on March 7 near 10 Ave. SW.

“At 11:30 p.m. Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a Jeep drifting right as it travelled southbound on 10th Street SW,” Hodges said.

"A traffic stop was conducted, the driver admitted to having consumed alcohol around lunchtime, but not since then."

Hodges said the driver was tested with a roadside screening device.

“Police conducted an approved screening device demand, where the driver blew a fail,” Hodges said.

“The driver was given the opportunity to provide a second sample, and again blew a fail.”

The driver was prohibited from driving for 90 days and the Jeep was impounded for a minimum 30 days.

The RCMP also referred the matter to ICBC.