Salmon Arm council opts to stop funding Shuswap Watershed Council, says provincial support is necessary

Salmon Arm council voted to stop funding the Shuswap Watershed Council in hopes the decision will send a message to the B.C. government that protecting local watersheds requires provincial support.

At the March 25 Salmon Arm regular council meeting, council was asked if it wanted to continue with a contribution of $40,000 to the Shuswap Watershed Council, a non-regulatory group focused on initiatives to protect and enhance water quality and promotion of safe recreation on the Shuswap.

Coun. Debbie Cannon is the council’s representative at the Shuswap Watershed Council, and she expressed doubts about the value of Salmon Arm’s contribution.

“I guess what I'm saying to my colleagues at this table, I don't know if there would be value for us to commit $40,000 to this when the only person at the table right now that have committed is the Thompson-Nicola Regional District at $53,600,” Cannon said.

“We have all the different area directors at the table, but because the referendum was not supported, I don't know where they can come up with money to be, in my mind, a partner at the table because we're all around the same watershed.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon made a motion suggesting Salmon Arm should continue to participate in the Shuswap Watershed Council, but without the $40,000 contribution.

“I just don't think that we're getting the deliverables that we probably would like to see,” Cannon added.

The $40,000 had already been set aside in the city of Salmon Arm’s 2024 budget, however the future of the Shuswap Watershed Council is unclear.

Future of SWC uncertain

In February, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District held a referendum asking residents whether they would accept a parcel tax to fund the council. The referendum resulted in the majority voting 'no'.

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, explained the current financial situation of the Shuswap Watershed Council. Jackson said its work plan for 2024 and 2025 had been approved by directors at a March 13 meeting.

"It is important to note that the city's $40,000 was not included in that budget," Jackson said.

Jackson said a $323,170 budget was approved. This includes $150,366 from the Shuswap Watershed Council's remaining operating reserve, and the TNRD confirmed it would continue with its financial contribution of $53,600 for 2024 to 2025.

"While funding is uncertain beyond this fiscal year, the Shuswap Watershed Council staff are actively seeking alternative funding," Jackson said.

“Council's options at this stage are to continue supporting financially and participating in the Shuswap Watershed Council for the 2024-2025 fiscal year ending March 31 2025. Council could also withdraw from the Shuswap Watershed Council and discontinue participation, or continue to participate without contributing financially.”

'We need to pass the message'

Mayor Alan Harrison said without provincial co-operation, a group like the Shuswap Watershed Council was unable to accomplish what it needed to.

“The Shuswap Watershed Council has done some very good work and the phosphorus report ...is a good example of it,” Harrison said referring to a report the council published on phosphorus levels in Shuswap Lake.

Phosphorus is known to contribute to algae blooms.

“As you remember at UBCM [Union of BC Municipalities convention] this last September, we took the report to four different ministries and what I realized was the difficulty is not knowing the problem, the difficulty is enforcing correct practices so the problem doesn't continue," Harrison said.

Harrison said the report showed high phosphorus levels were coming from the Salmon River into Shuswap Lake.

“There are many farms in the Salmon River Valley who do an absolutely excellent job of managing their own piece and are not contributing to this phosphorus problem, but it's clear that there are some that are contributing because the phosphorus report shows up from the mouth of the Salmon River,” Harrison said.

“So the work starts at Salmon Lake, there's a large phosphorus drop in there, so it's got to be coming from that valley.”

Harrison said the province needs to enforce farm practices in order to effectively protect the Shuswap watershed.

“We pressed and we said, 'We need people from the province out and around there enforcing the farm practices code,' and each of the ministries passed it to the next one,” he said.

Harrison said withholding the funds could help send a message that support from the province is necessary.

“I'm going to support this motion, because I think we need to pass the message,” Harrison said. “The message is this is a provincial jurisdiction, and the province needs to step up and support it.”

“We cannot enforce, we don't have enforcement jurisdiction over agricultural lands, all we can do is pass projects…at the Shuswap Watershed Council.”

Harrison clarified this decision doesn’t mean they won’t support the Shuswap Watershed Council or a similar body in the future.

“It does not mean we're not going to contribute in 2026 or 2027 or 2028, because if there's a new model that comes forward from the Fraser Basin through the province we may decide to re-contribute,” Harrison said. “But at this time, I don't see the value there.”

The motion to remain a participant but withhold funding from Shuswap Watershed Council passed unanimously.