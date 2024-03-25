BC Wildfire Service plans to burn 250 debris piles in the Anglemont area as part of wildfire risk reduction project

Photo: KTW file photo

The BC Wildfire Service, Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Anglemont Fire Department will be burning about 250 piles of wood debris in the Anglemont area starting Tuesday.

In a press release, BCWS said pile burning is taking place to help reduce the risk of wildfire in the area.

“BCWS is supporting the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Anglemont Fire Department in burning approximately 250 piles of wood debris as part of an ongoing Okanagan Shuswap Resource District wildfire risk reduction project in the Anglemont area in the Vernon Fire Zone,” the statement said.

The project is expected to start on Tuesday, March 26, and will end on Wednesday, March 27. Burning will take place only if the conditions are suitable and will allow smoke to dissipate.

People may see smoke or flames in the Anglemont area as pile burning takes place.

“As part of the wildfire risk reduction project, the Anglemont Fire Department will be assisting the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District in monitoring these piles in the interface area,” the statement said.

Residents can report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cell phone.