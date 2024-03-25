Salmon Arm police warn residents of new text message scam alleging speed camera infractions

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties are warning Salmon Arm residents about a new scam involving text messages which claim the recipient has received a speed camera infraction, demanding online payment.

In a press release, Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West warned residents to be wary of this scam.

“You may receive a text message from a phone number,” West said. “The latest seems to be a number from Quebec. The text message alleges a speed camera infraction or other provincial infraction, and asks you to pay a fee to avoid a court date.”

Similar texts are being received by people across B.C.

West said the scam then asks people to pay the fine by visiting an official looking website, bcpay-infractions.com, where more personal information is gathered.

“The province of B.C. does not do business this way to pay fines, specifically with a text message," West said.

He noted if this was indeed an official Canadian government site, the website address would end in .ca, not .com.

Mounties are advising residents who receive the text message they shouldn't pay, and shouldn't enter any personal information on the website.

In February, Salmon Arm RCMP warned residents of another new scam targeting the area in February in which a caller will allege they are a grandchild or family member in need of bail money.

To learn more about common scams and how to avoid falling for them, visit the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre website.