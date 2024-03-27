RCMP spot man attempting to hide in a vehicle, discover he has active warrants in two BC municipalities

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties spotted a man attempting to hide in his vehicle and soon discovered he is wanted on warrants in several locations.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident took place March 8 on 16 Ave. NE.

“Salmon Arm RCMP were on patrol and observed a 40-year-old man attempting to hide in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a known problem residence,” Hodges said. “Police pulled in to speak with the man, who claimed he was laying down while talking to his mom on the phone.”

Hodges said the attending officer found several suspicious things about the vehicle.

“The member observed the ignition was punched out, and the licence plate was clearly altered,” Hodges said. “The man provided a name and claimed he was from Vancouver Island then tried to walk away.”

Police detained the man while they investigated the vehicle further.

“Police determined the vehicle was not stolen, but had no insurance and was not registered to the man in front of them,” Hodges said. “Police then located identification for the man on him, which showed a different name than he provided.”

Hodges said once they had the man’s real name they discovered warrants out for his arrest.

“It was then discovered the man had warrants out of Nanaimo and Elk Valley, and was in breach of his probation order condition to not enter a motor vehicle,” Hodges said. “The man was arrested and held for a bail hearing, where he was subsequently released on conditions by a justice of the peace.”

“One count of failing to comply with a probation order was approved against Brendan Treacy,” added Hodges.