Two men got into a fight in the Centenoka Park Mall bathroom, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet / file photo

Mounties say a 44-year-old man and a 25-year-old man exchanged blows in the bathroom of Salmon Arm's Centenoka Park Mall earlier this month.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident happened on March 7.

“A woman reported that a 25-year-old man had entered the men’s bathroom and discovered a 44-year-old man doing drugs and was subsequently assaulted,” Hodges said. “Police attended and the 44-year-old man alleged that he was drying his clothes when the 25-year-old slammed the door open and told him to get out.

“Further words were exchanged that led to punches.”

Hodges said the 25 year old claimed the older man threw the first punch.

“The fight continued onm and an unknown elderly man was observed kicking the 44-year-old once then walking away," Hodges said.

Mounties said the incident remains under investigation.