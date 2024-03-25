Thief hits Salmon Arm liquor store twice in one day

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Salmon Arm liquor store was hit with two thefts in one day, but police say they have identified the perpetrator thanks to video surveillance.

Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the incident happened on March 6 at a liquor store located on 11th Avenue NE.

“A 35-year-old woman attended a local liquor store and took two bottles of whiskey, placing one inside her jacket,” Hodges said. “The woman attempted to pay for one bottle, but her bank card declined.

“The woman left the store with one unpaid for bottle of whiskey.”

Hodges said the woman came back later to steal another bottle.

“The woman returned shortly after looking for her phone, and stole a bottle of vodka without any attempt to pay,” Hodges said. “The incident was caught on video surveillance, and police have identified the alleged offender.”

Mounties said the matter has been referred to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.