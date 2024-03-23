CSRD board votes against 'monster subdivision' proposed for Tappen

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Location of proposed 86 lot subdivision

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have voted against an 86-lot subdivision proposed for Tappen.

At the March 21 CSRD board of directors meeting, a staff report was presented which recommended denying a request to change the Official Community Plan to allow for subdivision construction.

Marty Gibbons, director for Electoral Area C, expressed his opposition to the proposal.

"I think that this is a monster of a subdivision,” Gibbons said. “I don't believe this is supported by the community for starters. And I don't support this because this would change what that community looks like. Not even getting into traffic, water, sewer or steep slopes.”

The subject property is within Electoral Area C, and as such, falls under OCP guidelines as Area C does not have zoning designations.

Jan Thingsted, CSRD planner, wrote the report and presented it to the board.

“Property owners have applied for an OCP bylaw amendment to re-designate the eastern 10.57 hectare portion of the subject property from medium holdings to medium density to create a bare land strata subdivision with 86 residential lots, potentially,” Thingsted said.

Thingsted said the medium density designation could allow for up to 12 detached units per one hectare, potentially 20 semi detached units per hectare or 30 townhouse units per hectare.

100 times greater density

Thingsted said changing this designation would be a large change in density.

“This proposed density for detached is almost 100 times greater than what is currently permitted by the medium holdings designation,” Thingsted said. “For townhouses, that would be almost 300 times greater.”

The OCP for Area C designates Sorrento as the village center. Blind Bay, Eagle Bay, White Lake and Sunnybrae are designated as secondary settlement areas.

Thingsted explained Area C’s OCP directs new development towards those settlement areas in order to maintain the rural character of the area.

Opposition from community

Gibbons said he's already heard opposition from community members.

“I've already received some community input from this, and there's a lot of concern regarding the size of this,” Gibbons said. “I personally feel that what is allowed under the official OCP is more than sufficient.

“The existing OCP is very flexible in my opinion and the owner has rights under the rules that he bought it and those are the rules that should apply."

Jay Simpson, director for Electoral Area F, said he believes in the need for more housing but this particular proposed subdivision was too much.

“We need housing. I think a lot of the rationale that the proponent has brought up is valid, but at this point, I can't support it,” Simpson said. “Half the number of lots, I would probably not be too concerned about this.

“But it really is too dense and especially with the new rules coming up from the province, so I can't support it as going ahead.”

Natalya Melnychuk, director for Electoral Area G, agreed with Simpson, saying if the proposal was amended with less proposed lots she might be able to support it.

“If there's an amendment to what's proposed in terms of something that is more in line with what is currently allowed within medium code holdings, I could see this being something that I'd have a difference of opinion on, but as has been alluded, I think there's some challenges here," Melnychuk said.

The board of directors unanimously supported the motion to deny the request for an OCP amendment bylaw.