AIM Roads announces plans for bridge maintenance on Highway 1 near Chase starting Tuesday

Photo: AIM Roads

Expect delays on Highway 1 near Chase on Tuesday with bridge maintenance planned to begin at 8 a.m.

AIM Roads announced in a Facebook post that crews will be starting bridge maintenance on Highway 1 between Shuswap Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway Frontage, four kilometres east of Chase.

The work will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m., and maintenance work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and watch for traffic personnel as single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.