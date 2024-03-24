The Point at Adams Lake Resort has announced a permanent closure following a devastating fire in February

Photo: Mel Kovaltsenko Photo of the fire that destroyed the office/house at the Point at Adams Lake Resort

The owner of the Point on Adams Lake Resort has announced the permanent closure of the resort following a devastating fire in February.

Richard (Rick) Wesolowski announced the decision in a post on his website.

“To all of my new and loyal guests: The Point at Adams Lake – Cabins and Marina is now permanently closed,” Wesolowski said. “The house/office fire became the “last straw” in five totally disastrous years of operations and the wind is entirely out of my sails.”

He advised people who has booked ahead to be patient when waiting for refunds.

“I expect everyone is awaiting refund of their deposit monies,” Wesolowski said. “I suggest everyone remain patient as any refunds are literally months away.”

He also apologized for the delay in announcing the permanent closing of the resort, explaining it has taken him a long time to navigate the aftermath of the fire.

“Finally, I apologize for the delay in posting this message," Wesolowski said. “It has taken me weeks to try to navigate my way through all of this mess, only to arrive at the conclusion that there is no possible physical way for me to open the resort for this summer’s intended guest compliment.”

When Castanet spoke to him in the wake of the fire, he talked about being in the middle of moving out of the home/office because his lease was up, however, there is no mention of the impact that might have had on his decision to close the resort in the message on his website.

Castanet has reached out to Wesolowski for comment but have been unable to reach him as of the time of writing.