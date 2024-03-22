CSRD directors ask Interior Health for better collaboration on algae blooms, hazardous spills

Photo: Google Street View

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have asked Interior Health and the provincial ministry of environment for improved collaboration when responding to algae blooms, spills and other public health events.

Representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health attended the March 21 CSRD board of directors meeting to discuss emergency spill response.

Ivor Norlin, a manager with the Interior Health's drinking water regulations program, explained IH is given legislative powers to proactively regulate public facilities and respond to emergency incidents.

However, Norlin noted the provincial ministry of the environment is usually the lead team in these emergency situations.

“Environmental emergency response officers are always involved, but there can be other industries involved,” Norlin said.

“If it's happening on the water, or if it's from a mine site or any sort of industry out there, there's going to be another agency, probably a point in front of us, so we're providing support to them."

He said Interior Health provides determinations as to what is considered safe.

“We have medical professionals who can answer some of the sticky questions about what's safe and what's not safe or what's an unreasonable exposure to the air, soil or land,” Norlin said. “We're looking at the nature of the spill to start with, volumes, contaminants, whatever was released in the environment.”

“We'll look at the pathways through the environment, we'll look at the actual specific hazards within it so it can be biological, physical, chemical, or are any multiples of those when it comes to a specific spill or release.”

Norlin said the primary tool IH uses to keep people safe are official public advisories and warnings.

"There's provisions under the acts and then more broadly, the Public Health Act to put out PSAs if it's necessary, and that ideally again, is done in conjunction with whoever the direct responsible lead is on the response to the incident," Norlin said.

Norlin confirmed same group at IH that handled spills also handled algae blooms.

Directors: 'We do not have health specialists'

Kevin Flynn, CSRD director and Salmon Arm councillor, said he believed local governments are being asked to shoulder too much of the burden when it comes to algae blooms and similar issues that affect public health.

“Too much responsibility is being given to us to handle when we don't have the expertise,” Flynn said. “I feel that sometimes the determination of who posts what on a beach is being abdicated by IH to municipalities and regional districts that don't have the expertise."

He noted there aren't any health specialists working for the City of Salmon Arm or CSRD.

“I feel personally that IH and MOE [ministry of the environment] have tried to pass on responsibilities to us for people's safety with regards to health that we can't make determinations on.”

Marty Gibbons, director of Electoral Area C, agreed.

“Our job is to support the qualified individuals doing this work and when necessary, lobby the appropriate government body for changes,” Gibbons said. “Area C is looking at almost an 8 per cent tax increase this year. We can't keep uploading other people's responsibility, we need to hold other people accountable and do local government well.”

Several directors asked Norlin about specific incidents and items. Norlin agreed to work with Jay Simpson, CSRD director for Electoral Area F, on how to tackle illegal wastewater dumping from recreational vehicles.

Flynn thanked Norlin for his presentation, and expressed interest in continuing conversations around emergency response.

“I hope you share all your contact info so Director Simpson and others can communicate directly and maybe we can talk a bit more about algae blooms and spills and appropriate health response," Flynn said.