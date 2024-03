Photo: Google Maps Red line shows affected section of highway

Vehicle recovery efforts are expected to cause minor delays on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm Friday morning.

A report from DriveBC said vehicle recovery work will start at 10 a.m. between 20 Avenue NE and 40 Avenue NE.

Drivers are warned to expect delays on the highway as single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

DriveBC asked travellers to drive carefully and watch for traffic control personnel.